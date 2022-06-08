Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

RCI stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

