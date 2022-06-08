Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Assured Guaranty worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGO shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

