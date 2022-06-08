Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.40% of LendingTree worth $22,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $228.81.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

