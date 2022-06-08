Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of ManTech International worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,732,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

