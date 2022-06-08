Invesco Ltd. Has $21.68 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.82% of Central Garden & Pet worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

