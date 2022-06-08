Invesco Ltd. Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of Realogy worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

RLGY stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

