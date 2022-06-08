Invesco Ltd. Has $22.10 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $22,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average is $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

