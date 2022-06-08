Invesco Ltd. Has $23.10 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

