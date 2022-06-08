Invesco Ltd. Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.27% of Apartment Income REIT worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

