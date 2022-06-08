Invesco Ltd. Has $23 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Avnet worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

