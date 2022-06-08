Invesco Ltd. Has $24.15 Million Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Joby Aviation worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.