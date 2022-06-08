Invesco Ltd. Has $24.21 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,254,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

