Invesco Ltd. Has $24.38 Million Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,468 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of QuantumScape worth $24,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QS opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 7.95. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $566,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,626 shares of company stock worth $14,559,881 over the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

