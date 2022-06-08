Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.04.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

