Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 10,220.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.71% of Bit Digital worth $24,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTBT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth $7,382,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 902,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter.

BTBT stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 5.01.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Bit Digital had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

