Invesco Ltd. Invests $23.50 Million in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,381,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

