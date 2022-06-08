Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.88% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $12,807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $11,065,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,252.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 79,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 690.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 48,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

