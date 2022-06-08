Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,207 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 7.28% of American Superconductor worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

