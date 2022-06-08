Invesco Ltd. Purchases 411,493 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 981.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of Acushnet worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,836,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Acushnet stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

