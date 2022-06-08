Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.43% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719 over the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.67. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

