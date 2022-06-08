Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 494.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Two Harbors Investment worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $79,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 591,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 531,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $85,523.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,026.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

