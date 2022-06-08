Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,421 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

