Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.30% of Lion Electric worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lion Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lion Electric by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC cut Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.