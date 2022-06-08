Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531,274 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Canoo worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 87.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the third quarter worth $128,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canoo alerts:

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GOEV stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Canoo Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.