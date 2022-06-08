Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

