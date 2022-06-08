Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $24,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,574,000 after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

