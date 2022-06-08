Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $24,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,574,000 after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.