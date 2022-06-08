Invesco Ltd. Sells 179,711 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Independence Realty Trust worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 675,266 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

