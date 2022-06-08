Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,057,330 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,057,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of JOYY worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on YY. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.65%.

JOYY Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.