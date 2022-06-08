Invesco Ltd. Sells 223,141 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of nVent Electric worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

