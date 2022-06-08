Invesco Ltd. Sells 23,174 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Forward Air worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

