Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,761 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $23,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Grid by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Grid by 859.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

National Grid Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.