Invesco Ltd. Sells 49,231 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.13% of Arch Capital Group worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $478,775,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 305,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.