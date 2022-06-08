Invesco Ltd. Sells 725,115 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Fisker worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fisker by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 312,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

FSR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

