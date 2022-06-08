Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,838,750 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,838,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Western Union worth $23,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of WU opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

