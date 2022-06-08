Invesco Ltd. Sells 80,780 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Avangrid worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.