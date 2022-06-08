Invesco Ltd. Sells 80,898 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of H&R Block worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 1,406,182 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 770.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 423,277 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 1,120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,069,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.