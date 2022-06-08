Invesco Ltd. Sells 81,264 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.28% of HNI worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 89.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 189,813 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in HNI by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 328,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HNI by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in HNI during the third quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HNI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

