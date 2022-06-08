Invesco Ltd. Sells 83,682 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Popular worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after buying an additional 427,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Popular by 2,876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Popular by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

BPOP stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

