Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.12% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 84.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 238,743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 280.9% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 91,190 shares during the period. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTL opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

