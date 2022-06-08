Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.49% of Murphy USA worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Murphy USA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $262.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.46.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

