Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Myriad Genetics worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

