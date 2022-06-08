Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,611 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Royalty Pharma worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,726 shares of company stock worth $21,108,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

