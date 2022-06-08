iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 129,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 684,314 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,070,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

