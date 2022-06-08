iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

