JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 18,954 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.50% of Dorian LPG worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

LPG opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.25. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,940 shares of company stock worth $10,652,845 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

