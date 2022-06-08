Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $28,088.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,970.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,885 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.