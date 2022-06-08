Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,403 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.