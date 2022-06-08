Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Lumentum worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

