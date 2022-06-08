Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.