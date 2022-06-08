Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 1,235.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Matterport worth $23,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

